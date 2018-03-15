SLE Rodeo Kick-Off Parade Jump Starts Rodeo Weekend

by Jalea Brooks

The rodeo is back in town! Opening day for the 61st Annual SLE Rodeo, also meant the return of the kick-off parade.

Cowgirls and Cowboys lined the streets of downtown Montgomery to jump-start a weekend of family fun at Garrett Coliseum. The rodeo caravan even made a special stop at the steps of the Capitol to give Governor Kay Ivey a warm “howdy”.

The rodeo will be in town through Saturday, March 16th. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or at the Garrett Coliseum Box office.