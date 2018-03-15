A Sunny and Warmer Thursday, Rain and Storms This Weekend.

by Ben Lang

Thursday will be a fine day with sunshine throughout and highs topping out near 70 degrees. Tonight’s low temperatures will be more mild, only falling into the low to mid 40s. Clouds also increase late tonight and early Friday morning. Friday should be a warm day, with high temperatures possibly reaching the low to mid 70s, depending on when some rainfall arrives.

Multiple rounds of rain impact central and south Alabama from Friday through Sunday. Friday afternoon appears to be the onset of the rain. This first wave of rain appears to be just scattered to isolated in nature. More widespread rain and some thunderstorms are likely for Friday night, as the remnants of more potent storms work eastward into Alabama. The bulk of this rain comes to an end Saturday morning, but be aware that additional scattered shower and thunderstorm activity remains possible through the day, the night, and then through the first half of Sunday.

System number two arrives Sunday night. Widespread rain and storms are likely with this system as well. The severe weather potential still needs to be monitored with this one, but appears minimal for now. The bulk of that rain should get out of here by the latter half of Monday. Some isolated showers are still possible Tuesday, but cooler and drier weather returns Wednesday. Highs next Thursday and Friday may only reach the 60s, and lows could drop back into the upper 30s.

In the meantime, enjoy warmer temperatures despite the rain this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 Saturday and Sunday, and lows only drop to the upper 50s and low 60s from Friday through Sunday night.