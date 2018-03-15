Temps Trending Warmer

by Shane Butler

High pressure slides to our southeast and this puts us in a more southerly wind flow. As a result, moisture starts to increase and temps head upward. Daytime highs return to the 70s while overnight lows only fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. A frontal boundary will be moving our way going into the weekend. The front uses the available moisture to kick off showers and t-storms starting Friday and continuing on and off throughout Saturday and Sunday. A secondary front comes Sunday night into Monday. This will ignite another round of t-storms and a few could be strong as they swing through the area. We’re on the backside of the front and drying out Tuesday and the rest of the upcoming workweek.