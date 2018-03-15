Warming Trend Begins Today

by Ryan Stinnett

After a sub-freezing start, a warming trend begins this afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s with a good supply of sunshine. The sky will remain fair tonight, and we stay above freezing this time as a southerly wind begins to kick in look for lows in the 40s.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase tomorrow, and the latest model data suggests showers could move into the state as early as tomorrow afternoon. We will continue to mention a chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night as a weakening front approaches. SPC maintain a “marginal risk” of severe storms for the far northwest part of the state tomorrow night, but the main threat will be well to the west.

The front will become stationary over Central Alabama Saturday morning, and a decent part of the afternoon should be rain-free and, Saturday will be very mild with a high in the mid 70s.

Sunday the boundary will drift northward, and we will mention some risk of scattered showers during the day, but again the rain Sunday for now doesn’t look too extensive.

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY: A deep surface low is forecast to develop northwest of Alabama, and we will mention a chance of showers and storms Sunday night into Monday. There will be some surface based instability with potential for strong storms, and we will monitor parameters for severe potential in coming days. Monday will remain mild with a high between 72 and 75.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Another upper trough forms over the eastern U.S., and another nor’easter develops off the Atlantic coast. This will pull down more cold air during the mid-week period, and we could be dealing with potential for another late season freeze Wednesday, and possibly Thursday morning.

Have a great day!

Ryan