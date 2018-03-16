2 Opelika Firefighters Seriously Hurt While Training

by Jonathan Thomas





Two east Alabama firefighters have been seriously injured during a training exercise.

Police say two members of the Opelika Fire Department were hurt Thursday afternoon while training inside an abandoned home. Authorities haven’t released their names.

Police Capt. Bobby Kilgore says one firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and the other suffered burns. Kilgore tells the Opelika-Auburn News the injuries are serious.

The Opelika Fire Department says one person was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and the other went to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)