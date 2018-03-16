AG Steve Marshall Announced Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Awards

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall today announced the winners of the 2017 Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Awards of Excellence. Earlier this week, a panel of independent judges met at the Attorney General’s Office to review submissions from 47 schools throughout Alabama, a record number of nominations since the program began in 2002. Winners were selected from each* of the eight state school board districts as well as private schools for each state region.

“In these times, we are all intensely aware of the serious responsibility our schools carry for the safekeeping of our children,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Recent events have been heartbreaking reminders that we must remain vigilant and committed to provide the best protections possible in Alabama’s schools. I am pleased to carry on this important tradition of the Attorney General’s Office, to recognize schools throughout our state for dedication and excellence in keeping students safe. Each day that parents leave their children at school, they are entrusting what they hold most precious into the care of schoolteachers, principals, school resource officers and other staff. With these awards, we honor those who have achieved particularly high standards and set examples that others may follow. We are grateful for their service and commitment to protecting the children of Alabama.”

Awards will be personally presented by Attorney General Marshall during the next several weeks to the winning schools. Below is a list of the 10 recipients of a 2017 Attorney General’s Safe Schools Initiative Award of Excellence for each state school board district and each state region for private schools:

*District 1, Satsuma High School, Satsuma (Mobile County)

*District 2, Opelika Middle School, Opelika (Lee County)

*District 3, Nichols-Lawson Middle School, Sylacauga (Talladega County)

*District 4, No submissions were received this year

*District 5, Pine Level Elementary School, Deatsville (Autauga County)

*District 6, Austin High School, Decatur (Morgan County)

*District 7, Simmons Middle School, Hoover, (Jefferson County)

District 8, Bob Jones High School, Madison, (Madison County)

*Private School, Northern Region, Sumiton Christian School, Sumiton, (Walker County)

*Private School, Central Region, Coosa Valley Academy, Harpersville, (Shelby County)

*Private School, Southern Region, The Lakeside School, Eufaula, (Barbour County)