Alabama Historical Commission To Receive African-American Civil Rights Grants

by Jonathan Thomas





The Alabama Historical Commission (AHC) is set to receive two African American Civil Rights Grants from the National Park Service.

The first grant totaling $365,720 will be used to develop a master plan and to complete phase I rehabilitation of a building across from the Freedom Rides Museum Moore Building located on South Court Street in Montgomery.

The Moore Building will provide educational and interpretive programming space for the Freedom Rides Museum, a historic site operated by the AHC. The Friends of the Freedom Rides Museum, a non-profit developed to support the museum, will provide funds as part of the match for the grant.

The AHC will also receive a $50,000 grant to develop a new, interactive exhibit at the Freedom Rides Museum. The completed exhibit will open in 2021 during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Rides.

“This tight cluster of historic buildings — the Moore Building, the Greyhound Bus Station (which the Freedom

Rides Museum now occupies), and the Frank M. Johnson Jr. Federal Building — have significant associationswith the civil rights movement,” said Dorothy Walker, Site Director of the Freedom Rides Museum. “All look

onto a South Court Street block where in 1961 a violent riot exploded from the Greyhound Bus Station onto the street and sidewalks.

Young Freedom Riders fled through the federal building’s postal loading platform

while bystanders huddled in the entrance to the Moore Building. The mob attack on non-violent Freedom Riders and bystanders was a significant turning point bringing about the nationwide end of segregated

interstate transportation.”