Boaz Woman Charged With Drugging Child Before School

by Jonathan Thomas





Authorities say an Alabama woman is charged with drugging a 5-year-old boy before dropping him off at school.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department says 41-year-old Margaret Ann Elchin of Boaz was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated child abuse.

Officials say the woman gave the child a pill that caused him to lose consciousness at times and have slurred speech. They say school workers noticed something was wrong and contacted authorities.

The child was treated at a hospital, and Elchin is free on bond.

Court records show Elchin didn’t yet have a lawyer to speak on her behalf Friday, and authorities didn’t disclose the relationship between the woman and the child.

Officials also didn’t say what kind of drug the child allegedly received.

