Local Fans React to March Madness

by Ellis Eskew





March Madness is here and fans say they are anxious to see what the tournament holds.

For Auburn fans, the season has been a great one.

“We’re really excited that we were there this year for the SEC Championship win and got to see them cut down the net. So we are really excited,” said Nicole Goff.

And they were excited to see what the night had in store.

“I’m pumped. I love Auburn. Auburn is going to win. I am so excited to be here watching this game. First time since 2003 that they have been in the tournament. So we’re pumped,” said Jesse McDaniel.

Auburn pulled out a win over the College of Charleston. But fans admit the start of the game was making them….

“uhh, a little nervous. We came out a little tight. But I hope they are going to get better and settle in and we’re a second half team. So I’m hoping we will do well and hoping we will at least get into the Sweet 16. But I don’t know from there,” said Goff.

“Auburn has got to be real careful because the team they are playing has some shooters, so they will end up winning but they are losing at the moment. But it is early,” said Darrell Douglas.

When it comes to the rest of the tournament?

“Well, the final team I’m pulling for is Villanova. My bracket is already ruined because of Arizona last night,” said Douglas.

And some fans tell us they are looking forward to seeing what the Crimson Tide will do on the court.

“I got the young bull Collin Sexton, Petty, they are doing pretty good. Got a new coach. I am really confident that Alabama will show that we are more than just a football program,” said Lorenzo Bass, Jr.