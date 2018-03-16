Multiple Rounds Of Rain This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Clouds and rain are overspreading central and south Alabama this evening, and bouts of cloudiness with some rain and storms in the mix are basically the theme for this weekend. It’s worth noting that the weekend now looks like much less of a washout than the forecasts called for the last couple of days. However, at least scattered rain activity with some rumbles of thunder remains possible overnight. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer overnight, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will start off with some scattered rain showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. We’ll carry that chance through the afternoon too, but not everybody will see rain Saturday. We may also have breaks in the clouds here and there, which will help temperatures warm to near 80 degrees. Looks like we’ll have a mostly dry period from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Saturday night lows drop to near 60, and Sunday afternoon highs potentially reach the mid 80s. Severe weather potential looks near zero through Sunday morning.

Our next round of rain arrives Sunday night. This time there will be a potential for severe weather, as a complex of thunderstorms pushes into central and south Alabama late. The severe threat will continue into Monday morning while the storms are moving through.

A new point of concern is with a second round of storms that arrives Monday afternoon/evening. This setup could favor severe weather including the threat for tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail. It’s still a long way out, and the prior systems over the weekend will certainly play a huge role in how this threat for severe weather evolves. We’ll keep you updated as always as the picture for Monday gets a little clearer over the weekend.