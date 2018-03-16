Occasional Rain/Storms Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN/STORMS RETURN: Clouds will increase today, and we will mention the risk of a shower by mid to late afternoon, but most of the day will be dry and mild with a highs in the 70s. Showers and storms are more likely tonight as a weakening cold front pushes into the state. Though some thunder is possible, the main severe weather threat from this will be west of Alabama. SPC does have a “marginal risk” extending into far Northwest Alabama tonight, but it is a very low end threat.

On Saturday, the front will settle into Central Alabama and stall out; it sure looks most of the day Saturday will be dry with only isolated showers, while more widespread showers are expected south of the front. The sun could break out at times, and temperatures will rise into the upper 70s. This front will lift back north on Sunday, and it looks like most of the day Sunday will be dry with a few passing showers, the afternoon high will be well up in the 70s again.

SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY: Sunday night rain and storms will move into the state as a new surface low forms to the northwest and increases the dynamics across the state. Some strong storms are possible Sunday night into Monday, and Monday will be another warm day with a high in the mid to upper 70s. Over the next several days, we will get a better idea of the possibility of severe storms for Alabama, but for now we will leave them out of the forecast.

COLD START TO SPRING: Spring officially arrives Tuesday at 11:15 AM CDT and actually we are going to see cooler weather return for the first few days of spring. An upper trough forms over the eastern quarter of the nation, and colder air will be pulled down into the state Tuesday. The rest of the week looks dry, and we will have much cooler morning back in the 30s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings.

Have a great day!

Ryan