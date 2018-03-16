Stabbing Leads to Death of Montgomery Man

by Alabama News Network Staff





The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the early morning stabbing death of George Tucker, 41, of Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2600 block of Endicott Drive shortly after midnight in reference to a possible stabbing. At the scene, they located Tucker who had sustained a fatal stab wound and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South, where he later was pronounced dead.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the stabbing occurred during an argument over a woman. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this stabbing to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.