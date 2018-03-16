Toys “R” Us Customers Mourn The End Of The Chain

by Jalea Brooks

The end is near for Toy’s “R” Us. After 70 years in business the store’s management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its stores in the U.S.

The news comes six months after the chain filed for bankruptcy, and two months after announcing plans to close nearly 200 stores. The chain has been battered in recent years by big box competitors like Walmart and Target, and online giant Amazon.

Shoppers at the Toys “R” Us in Montgomery say it will be missed.

“We just have so many memories of walking through the aisles and getting to pick out things” said Jenny Underwood as she was leaving the store with her husband and daughter.

“My granddaughter is very disappointed that they are closing” said Hazel Ashley, “we came yesterday and we had to come back again today”.

There’s still no timeline yet on how much longer Toys “R” Us stores will remain open. The chain plans to honor gift cards for another month.