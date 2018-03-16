Wanted Fugitive from Ohio Captured in Perry Co.

by George McDonald





From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A wanted fugitive on the run from authorities in Ohio is captured in Perry County.

Sheriff Billy Jones says April Conwell is wanted for robbery and other charges.

He says Conwell is accused of snatching an elderly woman’s purse then nearly running her over in a stolen car.

He says the whole incident was caught on a Wal-Mart security camera.

Jones says his office was able to catch Conwell after getting tips about her being in the area.

“She was arrested for robbery second degree and transported to the Perry County Jail,” said Jones.

Attorney Tacara Sabir represented Conwell at an extradition hearing Friday morning at the Perry County Courthouse.

“My client has said that she’s innocent, that was not her on the video and that she did not commit any of the crimes that were charged against her,” said Sabir.

“She waived her extradition because she wanted to get back to clear her name.”

Conwell is being held in the Perry County Jail under a $500,000 dollar cash bond.