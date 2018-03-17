SLE Rodeo Western Festival Offers Fun for Children

by Danielle Wallace

Children were on the ground at the Southeastern Livestock Exposition Saturday morning. They spent time learning about rodeo live and agriculture at the western festival, taking part in their favorite rodeo activities.

“Riding the wagon rides,” says Cade McHugh.

“Bull riding outside and I’m having a lot of fun so far,” says Paden Mims.

Some of these children could end up as rodeo professionals and if so, they learned some new skills that will come in handy.

“The events for the children are fun and they’re engaging. The little brothers and sisters have to help the older siblings with their animals and so it’s their turn to come in here and play and be part of agriculture and learn more about this industry,” says Ashley McHugh.

Some of the adults say the festival is a tradition, one they are passing on to their children.

“We’ve been coming since I was a little kid and it’s really fun to see my kids enjoy the same event,” says Justin Barrett.

“You can actually meet some real cowboys here and they can kind of tell you what they do, why they do it and certainly the taking care of the animals is very important so those are some of the things that are learned and the opportunity. To help your friend because even though in the rodeo life even though you are competitors you’re often helping the guy next to you,” says Randy Davis, Vice President of the SLE Rodeo.

Adults say the event is an opportunity to meet with others who have an interest in the rodeo.

“I think one of the greatest things is that you get to see friends from across the state that you don’t frequently get to see because of busy schedules so it kind of unites the industry of ag in a positive way,” says Ashley McHugh.

The SLE Rodeo ends Saturday night at Garrett Coliseum.