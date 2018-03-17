Threat For Strong To Severe Storms Sunday and Monday

by Ben Lang

Most of us were warm and dry Sunday with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Unfortunately that spring warmth contributes to the possibility of strong to severe storms both Sunday and Monday. In the meantime, most of us remain dry Saturday night. Temperatures will be mild with lows in the low 60s.

Some showers and storms are possible Sunday morning, but those should remain sub-severe. Storms developing to our west Sunday afternoon will arrive in central and south Alabama by Sunday night. These storms may congeal into a large complex with damaging winds as the main severe hazard. Those storms race east into Georgia by early Monday morning.

A lull in rain and storm activity should commence through Monday afternoon. Then, another round of strong to severe storms appear likely for the afternoon and evening. This round has the higher severe potential of the two, with all modes of severe weather possible, particularly for large hail. Stay tuned for more refining to the forecast and severe threats Monday.

Drier and cooler weather return Tuesday, though isolated showers remain possible on the backside of the departing surface low. High reach near 70 degrees, and Tuesday night lows fall to near 40. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny/mostly sunny with highs in the 60s with lows in the upper 30s. Another chance for rain arrives next weekend with high temperatures back in the 70s.