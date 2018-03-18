Grant Awarded to Help Restore Historic Civil Rights Site

by George McDonald





An organization working to restore a piece of civil rights history in the Capital City is awarded a half million dollar grant.

The effort to restore the Mt. Zion AME Zion Church Memorial Annex has been going on now for more than a decade.

The grant will help the Mt. Zion Center Foundation to complete the project.

The building is considered to be the birthplace of the Montgomery Improvement Association.

“With the $500,000 we will be occupying the building so that tourists can begin to come in and see the birthplace of the leadership of the modern Civil Rights Movement,” said Charles Everett, IV.

Everett says they expect to have the project finished in about two years.