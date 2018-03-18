Severe Storms Sunday PM & Monday PM

by Shane Butler

We have a two day storm threat across our area. The first will be this SUNDAY afternoon into the evening hours. We expect storms to move into the west Alabama after 12pm and advance eastward across south and central Alabama. Some of these storms will be capable of damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size. A few storms will be possible overnight but it appears these won’t be as strong. The next round of strong to severe storms enters our area MONDAY afternoon. We expect all modes of severe storms with this round. Threats will include: tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60 mph, and golf ball size hail. The severe storms will be possible from roughly 3pm through 11pm across our area. Everyone should review severe weather safety plans in advance of Monday’s storm system.