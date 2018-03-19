Fairview Ave Becoming Two Lanes, More Pedestrian-Friendly

Right now, Fairview Avenue is four lanes running from I-65 to the Cloverdale five-points area.

Terry Sellers has lived on the street for 16 years and he knows all too well the headaches it can cause.

“They are constantly coming by here 60-65 miles per hour. Nobody is doing 30-35 miles per hour,” said Sellers.

The city wants to change that.

Chris Conway is the director of public works.

He says the city is in the process of making four lanes into two lanes with a turning lane and sidewalks.

“It would be one lane in each direction, essentially that is what you have now in terms of free flow back and forth from Court Street to the Interstate. Then you have the continuous center turn lane that would function for the left turn movements that would be there. And there would be sidewalks on both sides and everything would be more accessible by foot,” said Conway.

People we talked to say they are all for it.

“I think that would be a great idea. Be good for the community and people to get along. That would be nice,” said Anthony Owens.

“Maybe when they put the sidewalks in, maybe it will slow this speeding down. Not much police activity out here to stop it,” said Sellers.

Construction could start in less than a year.