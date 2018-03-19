Montgomery County Arrests: March 12-March 18

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/29 Cortez Bowman Arrest Date: 3/17/18 Charge(s): Attempted Murder & Discharging Firearm into Occupied Dwelling/Vehicle

2/29 Patrick Bramlett Arrest Date: 3/12/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd

3/29 Donnell Bruce Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd & Escape 3rd

4/29 Chad Burkett Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Burglary III-Unoccupied (2 counts) & Theft of Property 2nd

5/29 Hamp Crum III Arrest Date: 3/17/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)



6/29 Svetlana Dejager Arrest Date: 3/16/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

7/29 Christopher Dotson Arrest Date: 3/14/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st & Theft of Property 4th

8/29 Patrick Gordon Arrest Date: 3/12/18 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked, Operating Vehicle without License, Possession of Marijuana 1st, & Possession of Paraphernalia

9/29 Henry Greer Arrest Date: 3/12/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

10/29 Tadarius Guy Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Speed Less than 25 MPH, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



11/29 Jurone Harris Arrest Date: 3/18/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Resisting Arrest, & Theft of Property III

12/29 Robert Harris Arrest Date: 3/14/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

13/29 Jason Hicks Arrest Date: 3/14/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia

14/29 Harrett Holloway Arrest Date: 3/13/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

15/29 Tony Lewis Jr. Arrest Date: 3/13/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (Unoccupied) & Probation Violation



16/29 Alphonso Moncrief Arrest Date: 3/16/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, No Seat Belt, Operating Vehicle without Insurance, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Possession of Marijuana 1st

17/29 Terry Montgomery Arrest Date: 3/16/18 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

18/29 Michael Nichols Arrest Date: 3/13/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation & SORNA Violation

19/29 Kenneth Nummy Arrest Date: 3/13/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia

20/29 Charles Salter Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Porn Obscene Matter (10 counts)



21/29 Laderrick Sankey Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

22/29 Hugh Simington Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle & Contempt of Court

23/29 Jerry Smith Arrest Date: 3/14/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

24/29 Earnest Stone Arrest Date: 3/14/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

25/29 Matthew Taylor Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude, Domestic Violence 3rd-Reckless Endangerment, No Drivers License, Operating Vehicle without Insurance, & Probation Violation



26/29 Leon Towson Arrest Date: 3/16/18 Charge(s): Hold for Other

27/29 Darryl White Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

28/29 David Yates Arrest Date: 3/16/18 Charge(s): Obstructing Justice Using False Identity & Possession if Marijuana 1st (2 counts)

29/29 Alonzo Anderson Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation



























































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates March 12th through March 18th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.