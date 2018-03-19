Montgomery County Arrests: March 12-March 18 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Mar 19, 2018 6:02 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/29Cortez Bowman Arrest Date: 3/17/18 Charge(s): Attempted Murder & Discharging Firearm into Occupied Dwelling/Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 2/29Patrick Bramlett Arrest Date: 3/12/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 3/29Donnell Bruce Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd & Escape 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 4/29Chad Burkett Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Burglary III-Unoccupied (2 counts) & Theft of Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 5/29Hamp Crum III Arrest Date: 3/17/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 6/29Svetlana Dejager Arrest Date: 3/16/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 7/29Christopher Dotson Arrest Date: 3/14/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st & Theft of Property 4th Show Caption Hide Caption 8/29Patrick Gordon Arrest Date: 3/12/18 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked, Operating Vehicle without License, Possession of Marijuana 1st, & Possession of Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/29Henry Greer Arrest Date: 3/12/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/29Tadarius Guy Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Speed Less than 25 MPH, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 11/29Jurone Harris Arrest Date: 3/18/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Resisting Arrest, & Theft of Property III Show Caption Hide Caption 12/29Robert Harris Arrest Date: 3/14/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 13/29Jason Hicks Arrest Date: 3/14/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/29Harrett Holloway Arrest Date: 3/13/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 15/29Tony Lewis Jr. Arrest Date: 3/13/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (Unoccupied) & Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/29Alphonso Moncrief Arrest Date: 3/16/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, No Seat Belt, Operating Vehicle without Insurance, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Possession of Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 17/29Terry Montgomery Arrest Date: 3/16/18 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 18/29Michael Nichols Arrest Date: 3/13/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation & SORNA Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/29Kenneth Nummy Arrest Date: 3/13/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 20/29Charles Salter Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Porn Obscene Matter (10 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 21/29Laderrick Sankey Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 22/29Hugh Simington Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle & Contempt of Court Show Caption Hide Caption 23/29Jerry Smith Arrest Date: 3/14/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 24/29Earnest Stone Arrest Date: 3/14/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 25/29Matthew Taylor Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude, Domestic Violence 3rd-Reckless Endangerment, No Drivers License, Operating Vehicle without Insurance, & Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/29Leon Towson Arrest Date: 3/16/18 Charge(s): Hold for Other Show Caption Hide Caption 27/29Darryl White Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 28/29David Yates Arrest Date: 3/16/18 Charge(s): Obstructing Justice Using False Identity & Possession if Marijuana 1st (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 29/29Alonzo Anderson Arrest Date: 3/15/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates March 12th through March 18th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts “Be Prepared” – Montgomery EMA O... Montgomery Woman Identified, Charged as Gantry Dri... Gov. Ivey Signs Bill for State’s First Tax B... Richardson Appeals to Alabama Supreme Court to All...