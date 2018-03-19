Montgomery Woman Identified, Charged as Gantry Drive Shooter

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Asia Lawson, 24, in reference to a shooting into an unoccupied vehicle incident, that occurred on the night of March 17th, in the 5500 block of Gantry Drive.

The initial investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute and Lawson was identified as the suspect. There were no injuries.

Lawson was taken into custody by MPD patrol shortly after the offense.

Lawson now faces charges of reckless endangerment and shooting into an occupied vehicle or building.