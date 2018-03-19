“Be Prepared” – Montgomery EMA Officials Monitoring Severe Weather Threats

by Jalea Brooks

It was a relatively quiet day at the Montgomery County EMA ahead of expected overnight severe weather. EMA director Christina Thornton says crews were on standby, and prepared to come in around 9 pm should they need to activate.

Thornton is once again spreading the message of “weather awareness”; knowing the severe weather threats in your area and developing a plan.

“Batteries and a flash light and make sure they are good, make sure you have plenty of water and non perishable food items snack items” are a few of the items Thornton says should be in your emergency kit. She says “If the weather turns the way we are expecting you may need some of these things tonight”.

In addition to fresh batteries for your weather radios Thornton also says this is a good time to do the same for your smoke detectors.