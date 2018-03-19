School Closures/Early Dismissals
Here’s a list of schools that will be closing/dismissing early due to severe weather:
– Alexander City Schools dismissing Monday at Noon
– Autauga County Schools dismissing Monday at 1:00 PM
– Chilton County Schools dismissing Monday at 12:30 PM
– Coosa County Schools dismissing Monday at Noon. Car riders dismissing at 11:45 AM
– Montgomery Homeschool Band cancelled Monday
– New Hope Academy Prattville dismissing Monday at 1:00 PM
– Tallapoosa County Schools dismissing Monday at 11:45 AM
– Tallassee City Schools dismissing Monday at 1 PM