School Closures/Early Dismissals

by Rashad Snell

Here’s a list of schools that will be closing/dismissing early due to severe weather:

– Alexander City Schools dismissing Monday at Noon

– Autauga County Schools dismissing Monday at 1:00 PM

– Chilton County Schools dismissing Monday at 12:30 PM

– Coosa County Schools dismissing Monday at Noon. Car riders dismissing at 11:45 AM

– Montgomery Homeschool Band cancelled Monday

– New Hope Academy Prattville dismissing Monday at 1:00 PM

– Tallapoosa County Schools dismissing Monday at 11:45 AM

– Tallassee City Schools dismissing Monday at 1 PM