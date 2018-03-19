School Closures/Early Dismissals

Rashad Snell,
Posted:
Updated:

by Rashad Snell

Here’s a list of schools that will be closing/dismissing early due to severe weather:

Alexander City Schools dismissing Monday at Noon

Autauga County Schools dismissing Monday at 1:00 PM

Chilton County Schools dismissing Monday at 12:30 PM 

– Coosa County Schools dismissing Monday at Noon. Car riders dismissing at 11:45 AM

– Montgomery Homeschool Band cancelled Monday

– New Hope Academy Prattville dismissing Monday at 1:00 PM

Tallapoosa County Schools dismissing Monday at 11:45 AM

– Tallassee City Schools dismissing Monday at 1 PM 

