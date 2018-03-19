Severe Storms, Tornadoes Possible Across Alabama Today & Tonight

The Alabama News Network Weather Authority is tracking severe weather. All of Alabama has the chance for severe storms, high winds, hail and a few tornadoes throughout the day and evening.

Right now in our area, it appears the main threat will come in two waves — from 1-4 p.m. and again from around 7 p.m. through 2 a.m. Tuesday. The timing may change based on the formation of the storms, which will likely occur in supercells, later today.

While the moderate risk (red) and enhanced risk (orange) are north of the Alabama News Network viewing area, we are still in a slight risk category. That means all modes of severe weather are possible.

*Be sure you can hear warnings if needed. NEVER rely on an outdoor warning siren; if that is your main way of hearing warnings, you have little hope of hearing them indoors. Have a NOAA Weather Radio in your home or business, and a good app designed for warnings on your smart phone.

*Know the safe place in your home. Small room, lowest floor, away from windows, and near the center of the house. If you live in a mobile home, you have to leave and go to a shelter or site built structure.

*In your safe place, be sure you have a helmet for everyone to wear (not just children)… it is also good for everyone to have a portable air horn, and be sure and wear hard sole shoes.