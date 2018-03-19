Strong To Severe Storms Tonight !

by Shane Butler

The strong to severe storm threat will be increasing across our area tonight. A line of storms will be moving south and eastward through here during the evening hours. All modes of severe storms will be possible including: tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Everyone should be weather alert and prepared to seek shelter. We see the storm threat departing by 2am and a less active weather day ahead for Tuesday. We can’t rule out a few showers on the backside of this system but nothing severe. You will notice a rather breezy day as the winds pick up out of the west at 10-15 mph with gust as high as 30 mph possible. The rest of the week is looking sunny and dry. Daytime highs will manage mid to upper 60s while overnight lows hover in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The upcoming weekend will support a few showers both days but it looks like the better chance for rain activity holds off until early next week.