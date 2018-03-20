Golden Apple: Shanda Brown

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Wilcox County School System. In her 12th year of teaching, 4th and 6th grade math teacher Shanda Brown is quick to point out why she is a teacher.

“I am a teacher because I have a passion for children and a passion for teaching and its in my DNA, it’s a calling. I allow my students to be discoverers and explorers and let them explore and be responsible for their own learning, while I’m there coaching them through, so basically, that’s me in a nutshell in my classroom,” say Brown.

Congratulations Mrs. Brown!