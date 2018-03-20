Gov. Ivey Issues State of Emergency Following Severe Weather

by Alabama News Network Staff





Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency effective at 8:00 a.m. CDT Tuesday for all Alabama counties following the severe weather outbreak that began Monday, March 19th.

By issuing a State of Emergency, Governor Ivey is directing the activation of the Alabama Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) and all appropriate annexes to aid in the affected areas. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency’s State Emergency Operations Center is activated, as well as all impacted or potentially impacted Alabama Emergency Management Divisions. Through the declaration of a State of Emergency, the governor is allowing appropriate State agencies and AEMA to take necessary steps to offer assistance.

A copy of the Governor’s State of Emergency can be found here.