Pike County Family Concerned After Finding Damage to Missing Daughters Sign

by Danielle Wallace

A Pike County family is concerned after a sign of their missing daughter-Lelia Faulkner was damaged last week.

The knife can be seen here. Officers say there was another knife found on the ground near the sign. Officers did take the knives in for fingerprints. The damaged sign is located on Highway 231 South across from the Cattleman’s Association. Right now, they say the damaged sign, may not be related to the case. However, they are still following all leads involving Faulkner’s disappearance.

“The family has picked up a couple of leads and we are checking those out. So far it’s still all dead end information. The information that we get we check it out,” says Lt. Troy Johnson of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information that could help officers in the case of Lelia Faulkner, you are asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s office at 566-4347.