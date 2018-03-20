Pike County Sheriff’s Department Searching for Dollar General Robbery Suspect

by Danielle Wallace

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a person responsible for robbing a Dollar General.

The robbery happened Friday, March 16th shortly before 10 pm at the Dollar General on Highway 231 in Brundidge.

Officers say a black male, dressed in all black and khaki pants entered the store with a hand gun. The suspect demanded money and fled on foot about $800.

“It took them by surprise because like I said it was in the process of closing up-bringing items from outside to inside when the subject followed one of the clerks inside the store-went directly behind the counter and at that point waving his handgun demanding them to open up the cash register,” says Lt. Sam Mallory of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information that could officers to an arrest in the robbery, you are asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at 566-4347.