Windy & Colder

by Shane Butler

An area of low pressure will continue to move north and east of us and this will allow high pressure to build in behind it. In the mean time, winds will remain gusty out of the west at 10-20 mph tonight. Clouds will start giving way to clearing as drier air filters into the area. As the ridge of high pressure moves in the winds relax a bit Wednesday afternoon. The lighter winds along with a clear sky will set the stage for a colder Wednesday night. We can’t rule out patchy frost early Thursday morning. The colder air doesn’t stick around long this week. It’s back into the 70s Friday and around 80 degrees Saturday. Moisture makes a return and another frontal boundary moves into the area Sunday into early next week. Occasional showers/t-storms will be possible each day through midweek.