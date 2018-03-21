Advocates Call for Women’s Equal Pay in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff





Advocates and lawmakers called for women’s equal pay in Alabama during a public hearing in a House committee.

The legislation introduced by Democrat Rep. Adline Clarke prohibits gender wage discrimination except where there is a difference in education, experience or productivity.

Six supporters said Wednesday the wage gap increases poverty. The opponent from the National Federation of Independent Business said record-keeping would burden employers. She said she hasn’t received a pay complaint in 15 years.

Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states that don’t have equal pay laws. The National Women’s Law Center calculates white women in Alabama make 74 cents to a man’s dollar, while black women make 57 cents and Latinas only 49 cents.

The committee didn’t vote. The bill is unlikely to pass this session.

