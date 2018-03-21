Colder Overnight !

by Shane Butler

A clear and colder night is setting up for our area. The gusty northwest winds will relax a bit and this will allow temps to fall into the mid 30s. We expect patchy frost to develop early Thursday morning. Abundant sunshine fills our sky and temps warm nicely into the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon. The warming trend continues into the upcoming weekend. Temps will be approaching 80 degrees by Saturday afternoon. Moisture starts a return into the deep south Sunday and we could start to see a few showers developing. The better chance for rain will hold off until early next week.