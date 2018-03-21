Dry, Cool, Calm Pattern

by Ryan Stinnett

CALM, COOL PATTERN REST OF WEEK: Today will be sunny and cool with a high in the lower 60s, and we have the risk of another late season freeze early Thursday with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s for most places across North/Central Alabama. The wind will be near calm, and widespread frost is likely as well. Then, during the day Thursday, the sky will remain sunny with a high in the upper 60s. Moisture levels will rise a bit Friday, but for now we will leave the forecast dry; the day will be partly sunny with a high in the 70s.

FROST ADVISORY: The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. Temperatures will range between 32 to 36 degrees Thursday morning. Impacts of the cold temperatures could result in damaging or killing crops and other sensitive vegetation. A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND & BEYOND: The weekend looks generally dry, but a few showers are possible over the northern quarter of the state Saturday night and Sunday. With a mix of sun and clouds, we project a high in the 70s both days. A surface front will bring a chance of showers early in the week, mostly on Tuesday, but for now we don’t expect any severe weather problems. The latter half of the week looks dry and mild for now.

Have a great day!

Ryan