Murder Suspect Turns Himself In, Charged with Murder

by Jonathan Thomas

1/1 Jermaine Hoston

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in the stabbing death of George Tucker, 41, who was fatally wounded Friday, March 16, during a verbal dispute over a woman known to both men.

MPD charged Jermaine Hoston, 24, with murder after he turned himself in to the Montgomery Police Department on Tuesday, March 20. Following his arrest, Hoston was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under a $150,000 bond.

On Friday, March 16, shortly after midnight, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2600 block of Endicott Drive after receiving a report that a subject had been stabbed. There, they located Tucker, who had sustained a fatal stab wound and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South, where he later was pronounced dead.

MPD’s investigation determined that the stabbing stemmed from an argument between the victim and the suspect over a woman both men knew. Further investigation identified Hoston as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release at this time in connection with this continuing investigation.