Planned Lane Closures on I-65 NB to I-59/20 SB to set Beams Across the Interstate, in Birmingham
Weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will continue a
project to improve the I-59/20 and I-65 Interchange as follows:
Wednesday, March 21 st , ALDOT will close all lanes of I-65 Northbound just south of the
Interchange and the I-65 Northbound Ramp to I-59/20 Southbound from 11 p.m. til 5 a.m. each of
these two days. The closures are necessary to set Beams across the Interstate.
Detour routes will be in place on I-459 and on Tallapoosa Street
The lane closures will require the use of Law Enforcement Officers.
A reduced speed limit of 45 mph is in effect throughout the work zone. Motorists are requested to
consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and
other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their
patience during this construction operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.
ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network
across Alabama. For additional information please visit our project website www.5920bridge.com
and for traffic alerts and updates follow us on Facebook and Twitter @5920bridge.