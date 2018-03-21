Planned Lane Closures on I-65 NB to I-59/20 SB to set Beams Across the Interstate, in Birmingham

Weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will continue a

project to improve the I-59/20 and I-65 Interchange as follows:

Wednesday, March 21 st , ALDOT will close all lanes of I-65 Northbound just south of the

Interchange and the I-65 Northbound Ramp to I-59/20 Southbound from 11 p.m. til 5 a.m. each of

these two days. The closures are necessary to set Beams across the Interstate.

Detour routes will be in place on I-459 and on Tallapoosa Street

The lane closures will require the use of Law Enforcement Officers.

A reduced speed limit of 45 mph is in effect throughout the work zone. Motorists are requested to

consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and

other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their

patience during this construction operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network

across Alabama. For additional information please visit our project website www.5920bridge.com

and for traffic alerts and updates follow us on Facebook and Twitter @5920bridge.