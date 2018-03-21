Plans for Prattville Gin Shop Underway

by Danielle Wallace

The drive into downtown Prattville could soon look a little different, when the historic Gin Shop gets a different look. While it will change, the plan also includes preserving its historic feel.

“I love the style of those buildings-just to see it sitting there and not being used and not being restored or anything-I think is kind of a waste there,” says Prattville Resident Daniel Queen.

Tuesday, the Prattville City Council approved a project with LEDIC Realty to turn the buildings into loft apartments. It is something downtown business owners like Mickey Thompson says is long overdue.

“Failure get this done is just not an option. It’s really not an option that can happen. We’ve got to get it done and get it done now before something happens,” says Mickey Thompson, owner of Uncle Micks Cajun Market and Cafe.

Thompson and people living in the area say that the gin shop is a vital part of Prattville’s history and it could bring more to downtown.

“A lot more people living around here, so a lot more shops would be able to come down here- a lot more sales, a lot more industry,” says Prattville Resident Bobbi-Sue Worth.

Along with the apartments, there are plans to extend Maple Street, which Mayor Bill Gillespie says not only helps aesthetically but also with safety.

“If you go up bridge st that connects to gin shop, it’s a very curbed and blind spot up there and it’s highly utilized-not only by vehicle traffic but also by foot traffic,” says Prattville Mayor, Bille Gillespie.

Gillespie says the projects are something that adds to the future of Prattville.

“All these components are coming together are not only about the one hundred forty-seven plus units-it’s about planning for the future for house and home…Homebuilding coming to Prattville,” says Gillespie.

Gillespie says that the project is estimated to take three to five years to complete. He also says that if everything goes as planned the apartments could turn into condos but because of tax credits there are certain steps that have to be taken.