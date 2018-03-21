Richardson Denied Petition to George Washington High School

by Jonathan Thomas





The Alabama Supreme Court denied State Superintendent Ed Richardson’s emergency petition to force a sale of Montgomery County School System’s Georgia Washington High School to the Pike Road School System on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. The case will now proceed in Montgomery County Circuit Court on a lawsuit brought by several plaintiffs who are connected to the school and who have filed a lawsuit to block the sale. The Alabama Education Association is assisting the named plaintiffs with legal representation and litigation support.

On March 12, 2018, Dr. Richardson returned $1.4 million from the Alabama State Department of Education to the Montgomery County School System that was wrongfully diverted to the Pike Road School System. It took more than two years and a lawsuit backed by the AEA to get this money returned to Montgomery County.