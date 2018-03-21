Tuskegee Assistant Coach Arrested

33 year old Ramone Jardon Nickerson faces drug & gun charges.

From the U.S. Department of Justice in Montgomery:

Montgomery, Ala. – Today, Ramone Jardon Nickerson, 33, of Phenix City, Alabama, was arrested on two charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one charge of possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, announced United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr., from the Middle District of Alabama. Nickerson was an assistant football coach at Tuskegee University.

The charges stem from allegations that Nickerson was selling cocaine and marijuana in the Tuskegee area. Nickerson was indicted by a federal grand jury after being found with approximately 3 ounces of cocaine, a pound of marijuana, and a .40 caliber handgun on March 13, 2018 in Russell County.

If convicted, Nickerson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the drug trafficking charges, and at least 5 years for the firearms charge. There is no parole in the federal system.

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Gulf Coast H.I.D.T.A., Montgomery Police Department, Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Alabama Attorney General’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Prattville Police Department, and Russell County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Ben Baxley is prosecuting the case.

More about Nickerson on the Tuskegee website:

http://goldentigersports.com/news/2016/7/21/general-getting-to-know-ramone-nickerson-assistant-football-coach.aspx?path=general