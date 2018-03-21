UPDATE: Lawmakers Skip Discussion on Raising the Age to Purchase Rifles from 18 to 21

by Alabama News Network Staff





Gun control proposals failed in the Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature after most committee members skipped out on scheduled debate, including on a bill to raise the age to buy an AR-15 or similar rifle.

The House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee cancelled a Wednesday meeting after only four members, mostly Democrats, attended.

Rep. Juandalynn Givan, a Birmingham Democrat, said lawmakers are not serious about discussing substantive changes to gun laws.

Givan’s bill would have raised the age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21. At least two legislatures approved similar measures after last month’s shooting at a Florida high school that claimed 17 lives.

Givan said lawmakers should at least take a vote and not act like “cowards.”

The lack of action likely kills the bills for the session.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)