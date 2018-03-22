Early Morning Fire Damages Two Homes in Montgomery

by Jonathan Thomas

1/2 South Holt Street Fire

2/2 South Holt Street Fire



Just after 5 a.m. this morning the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a house-fire on the 1100 block of South Holt Street. Crews were unable to enter the house the fire originated due to the condition and volume of fire. The house next door was starting to catch on fire as well due to the excessive heat. Crews extinguished the neighboring house and controlled the main fire at the same time. Both houses were vacant. No injuries were reported to civilians or fire personnel. The cause is under investigation.