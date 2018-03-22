Gradual Warming Trend

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMING TREND BEGINS: After the cold start today expect another sun-filled day with warmer temperatures and many of us should warm into the lower to mid 60s this afternoon. For Friday, it will be dry with a good supply of sunshine and the high will be in the mid 60s.

WARMER WEEKEND WEATHER: Temperatures continue to moderate into the weekend and we are forecasting 70s for both Saturday and Sunday for North/Central Alabama, while some 80s are possible down south. It looks like most of the day Saturday will be dry, but clouds will increase late in the day and a few showers are possible Saturday night and Sunday as a surface boundary drifts southward. For now it looks like moisture will be pretty limited, and rain amounts will be light and spotty. The southern third of Alabama will most likely remain dry.

INTO THE FINAL WEEK OF MARCH: Showers remain possible Monday through Wednesday as the boundary meanders about the Alabama landscape. These days will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 60s. Then, most of mid-week looks dry with highs in the 70s which are pretty close to slightly above seasonal averages for the final days of March.

Have a great day!

Ryan