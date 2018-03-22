Montgomery Public School Board Searching For Superintendent

by Jalea Brooks

The Montgomery Public School Board is looking to hire a permanent superintendent. The board held a specially called meeting to discuss details of the search.

The board is now looking to bring in outside help to assist with the search, though there was some disagreement from board members on which firm or group that will be.

The board was presented with an option, Fox Law Firm, Thursday. Board President Robert Porterfield, says using a law firm for the search was an effort to mirror the state in their search for a new state superintendent.

Board members voiced concerns with having only one option to review and suggested postponing a decission until board members had time to bring other options to consider at another board meeting next week.

Board member Melissa Snowden and Vice President Lesa Keith suggested AUM and the Alabama Association of School Boards, for consideration. “We only had one to select from, and we are not in that big of a rush that we can’t do it next Tuesday” said board member Mary Briers.

“They knew we were meeting today, relative to a superintendent search but only one [option] came in” explained Porterfield, “so we’ll give them an opportunity, a little longer to come up with whomever they’d like to present to the board and then we’ll move forward from there”.

The next board meeting is scheduled for March 27th at 5:00 pm at 307 south Decatur Street. The plan is to have a superintendent in place by May 30th.