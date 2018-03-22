MPD Cautions Against Roadway Fundraising

by Jonathan Thomas





The Montgomery Police Department has issued a reminder to the

public that it is illegal for pedestrians to solicit motorists for donations, for a ride, or to

conduct roadside fundraising under Alabama state law.

According to Police Chief Ernest Finley, MPD has received recent complaints expressing

concern for the safety of pedestrians and motorists alike at roadside locations where

individuals or groups solicit donations or contributions.

Montgomery police will issue warnings to first-time violators, while repeat offenders risk

arrest under §31-5A- 216, Code of Alabama. The misdemeanor offense carries a fine of

up to $100 and the possibility of imprisonment, with increasing penalties for second and

subsequent convictions.

Section 32-5A- 216

Pedestrian soliciting rides or business or fishing.

(a) No person shall stand in a roadway for the purpose of soliciting a ride.

(b) No person shall stand on a highway for the purpose of soliciting employment,

business, or contributions from the occupant of any vehicle, nor for the purpose of

distributing any article, unless otherwise authorized by official permit of the governing

body of the city or county having jurisdiction over the highway.

(c) No person shall stand on or in proximity to a street or highway for the purpose of

soliciting the watching or guarding of any vehicle while parked or about to be parked on

a street or highway.

(d) No person shall fish from a bridge, viaduct, or trestle, or the approaches thereto,

within the State of Alabama, unless otherwise authorized by the governing body of the

city or county having jurisdiction over the highway or from the State of Alabama in the

case of state highways. The authorizing authority shall erect and maintain appropriate

signs giving notice that fishing is allowed.