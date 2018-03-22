Trending Warmer To Close The Work Week

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning started off rather cool. With lows in the 30s and even a low of 28 degrees in Selma. The abundant sunshine will warm us up this afternoon. High temperatures reach the low and mid 60s today, and we’ll continue to experience a breezy northwest wind. Thursday night will be mostly clear and cold, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Warmer and more spring-like temperatures are on the way. Highs should reach the upper 60s and low 70s under a mostly sunny sky Friday. Wind turn back to the south, which results in some warmer nights for this weekend. Saturday morning starts out in the low 50s, but afternoon highs warm to near 80 degrees. We’ll have more clouds around, but most of the day stays dry. A few showers are possible late Saturday night, but most of (if any) rain holds off until Sunday. Only isolated showers are forecast for Sunday, so we’re not expecting widespread rain this weekend, which has been a rarity so far in 2018.

The weather pattern looks a little unsettled next week. Monday will be a cool day with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Showers are possible thanks to an approaching front. That front will push all the way through Alabama, keeping us mild with highs near 70 on Tuesday. Isolated showers are still possible Tuesday and Wednesday, with perhaps a better chance for rain Thursday with the arrival of another front.