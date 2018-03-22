Warming Trend Ahead

by Shane Butler

High pressure moves over the region and this keeps us in a quiet weather pattern through Sunday. Mostly sunny and dry conditions will prevail each day. Temps warm nicely with highs in the 70s and approaching 80 degrees Saturday afternoon. A frontal boundary approaches us and we could see a few showers Sunday afternoon. Looks like a much cooler and wet scenario is setting up for early next week. A backdoor front moving in from the east will usher in cool and rainy conditions Monday. The weather pattern shifts back to warmer and drier conditions Tuesday into Wednesday. It doesn’t last long as another frontal boundary heads our way Thursday. This front will kick off a round of showers and t-storms, so it’s looking active late next week.