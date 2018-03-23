Charges Dropped Against Man in Troy Murder Investigation, Woman Now Charged

by Alabama News Network Staff





Investigators with the Troy Police Department have uncovered new information in the murder of Gary Lee Pergler. Ashlee Beebe has now been charged with Murder in addition to Hindering Prosecution 1st degree for her role in the case.

Beebe remains incarcerated in the Pike County Jail, with bonds totaling $105,000. A bond of $100,000 has been set for

Murder (Class A felony) and $5,000 for Hindering Prosecution 1st degree

(Class C felony).

The same information that prompted the Murder charge against Beebe caused the Murder charge against Robert Raymond Johnson to be dropped.

Johnson was released from the Pike County Jail on March 21.

This case remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department with assistance from the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, the Pike County Coroner’s Office, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.