Gov. Ivey Signs Bills Bills Providing Pay Raises for Educators and State Employees, Bonus for Retired State Employees

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday signed into law bills providing pay raises for state employees, education employees and a one-time bonus for retired state employees; joining her for the signing were the sponsors of the bills.

“We cannot have an effective state government without excellent employees. I am proud to have proposed the first raise for state employees to pass in close to a decade and I appreciate the work of the legislature in approving the pay increase as well as a one-time bonus for retired state employees,” Governor Ivey added. “Our teachers mold our children and thus our teachers mold our future – that’s why I proposed a teacher pay raise and why I am pleased to sign it into law.”

HB174, sponsored by Rep. Bill Poole and Sen. Arthur Orr, enacts a 2.5% salary increase for public education employees of K-12 public schools, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB), the Department of Youth Services School District, the Alabama School of Fine Arts, the Alabama High School of Mathematics and Science, and the two-year postsecondary institutions under the Board of Trustees for the Community College System, effective October 1, 2018.

SB185, sponsored by Sen. Clyde Chambliss and Rep. Dimitri Polizos, enacts a 3% salary increase for state employees and appellate judges effective on the first pay day of fiscal year 2019.

SB215, sponsored by Sen. Gerald Dial and Rep. Connie Rowe, grants a one-time lump-sum bonus of $1 per month for each year of service to Employees’ Retirement System (ERS) retirees whose effective date of retirement is prior to May 1, 2018, or their beneficiaries. This one-time bonus will be granted during Fiscal Year 2018.