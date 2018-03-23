Montgomery Students Prepping for “March For Our Lives” Rally

by Jalea Brooks

Some Montgomery students are preparing to join others from across the country and the world in the fight against gun violence in the ‘March For Our Lives” rally this Saturday.

From California all the way to Japan, more than 800 sister marches are aiming to put an end to gun violence and mass shootings in schools. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a gunman shot and killed 17 in a mass shooting last month, have spearheaded the big march on Washington D.C.

A few students in Montgomery have lead the charge to spread the word in the Capitol City. “What we’re saying to students in Parkland is that we are with you, even in the state of Alabama” said Nicolas Johnson a senior at Park Crossing High School.

“We are not target practice, we need to understand that everyone’s life is valuable” said Alana Wilson, a fifth grader at Dannelly Elementary “we can’t not go through this any more…and this is why we are doing March For Our Lives”.

Karen Jones, organizer of the march in Montgomery, is hoping hundreds will march with posters in hand in support of the movement. “Its more than just gun violence it is bullying it is mental health concerns that needs to be addressed in the state legislature” she explained.

The march in Montgomery will begin 10 a.m. Saturday at the state capitol. ‘March For Our Lives” organizers say they are expecting 1 million people in Washington D.C.