Murdered Judge’s Son: Will Not Witness Execution

Judge Robert Vance died of a mail bomb in 1989

Judge Robert Vance, Jr. tells Alabama News Network he “doesn’t know how to answer” the question of whether or not he has forgiven the man who murdered his father with a mail bomb just before Christmas in 1989. He says he did felt closure in regard to his father’s killing when the killer was convicted.

But Vance says he will not to witness the upcoming execution of Walter Leroy Moody on April 19th. His mother was seriously injured when the bomb went off in their kitchen in Mountain Brook. She has since died.

