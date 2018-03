Two Prattville Men Indicted on Capital Murder Charges for 2017 Triple Murder

by Rashad Snell

1/2 Marty Morgan

2/2 Keon Cain



According to Alacourt, Keon Cain and Marty Morgan have been indicted on three counts of Capital Murder. They are being charged for the 2017 triple murder at a Prattville barbershop.

Both men are also being charged with seven counts of first degree robbery. Cain faces an additional attempted murder charge for shooting a 4th victim, but the victim survived.